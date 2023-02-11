‘Genuine anger, outrage’: 300 Alabama high school students say Black history program was censored

- Now Playing
‘Genuine anger, outrage’: 300 Alabama high school students say Black history program was censored07:01
Beyond Police Reform: Is it time to 'Abolish' Police?15:42
Half of women in marginalized racial, ethnic groups face racism at work: study06:43
Wes Moore: ‘Incredibly powerful’ to see the president ‘acknowledging’ Black Americans’ pain06:40
Biden address energizes hope for public safety and police reform legislation08:20
Biden shows sensitivity in honoring Tyre Nichols in State of the Union address01:18
George Floyd's brother: I want to hear the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act will be passed07:38
Fmr. AG Eric Holder: Republicans ‘okay with getting fewer votes' as long as they hold onto 'power'06:12
College Board SVP: AP African American studies course offers digital library with Coates, Crenshaw07:12
Neo-Nazis intent on race war target U.S. infrastructure07:05
CRT creator: If you are concerned by America’s rightward drift you must get involved06:13
Neo-Nazi among 2 charged with plot to ‘completely destroy’ Baltimore06:37
'The 1619 Project' is the story of America, says Nikole Hannah-Jones12:03
Scholar Kimberlé Crenshaw on the new 'segregation' of knowledge08:33
The Black National Anthem reminds us ‘we have not yet achieved the kind of justice that we richly deserve’08:04
#VelshiBannedBookClub: Revisiting “The 1619 Project” with Nikole Hannah-Jones08:39
Velshi: Qualified Immunity shields police from accountability05:34
House GOP vote to remove Ilhan Omar ‘demonized and targeted a Black Muslim woman’ Obeidallah says04:45
MAGA rebuked on TV: See Ebro tell U.S. to face ‘Who we are' from Jan. 6 to police brutality06:58
Marjorie Taylor Greene embarrasses herself with misinformed talking point02:24
