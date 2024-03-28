Ostracizing single women? Inside Heritage Foundation's ‘Project 2025’ plan to strip women's rights

Alabama Democrat Marilyn Lands won a special election, after campaigning on abortion rights and IVF, for a state House seat. Meanwhile, the men over at the Heritage Foundation, a wealthy, right-wing think tank swarming with former Trump administration officials, have published a very detailed plan —”Project 2025”— for the next Republican president, with a section on abortion detailing the stripping of women's rights. Joy Reid and her panel discuss.March 28, 2024