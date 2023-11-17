IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    ‘Completely wrong way’: Rep. Balint opposes AIPAC targeting ‘The Squad’ over Israel-Hamas war

    06:53
The Reidout

‘Completely wrong way’: Rep. Balint opposes AIPAC targeting ‘The Squad’ over Israel-Hamas war

06:53

AIPAC targeting ‘The Squad’ over the Israel-Hamas war is opposed by the first Jewish congressperson to call for a ceasefire in Gaza, Rep. Becca Balint (D-VT). "I think this is completely the wrong way to go about bringing this country together in our shared values, which is a secure Palestine, a secure Israel, making sure the hostages are all released,” Rep. Balint tells Joy Reid.Nov. 17, 2023

