‘Completely wrong way’: Rep. Balint opposes AIPAC targeting ‘The Squad’ over Israel-Hamas war

AIPAC targeting ‘The Squad’ over the Israel-Hamas war is opposed by the first Jewish congressperson to call for a ceasefire in Gaza, Rep. Becca Balint (D-VT). "I think this is completely the wrong way to go about bringing this country together in our shared values, which is a secure Palestine, a secure Israel, making sure the hostages are all released,” Rep. Balint tells Joy Reid.Nov. 17, 2023