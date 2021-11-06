IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Legal expert: Prosecutor who initially dismissed Arbery case and trial jurors from same community

The Ahmaud Arbery trial is analyzed by legal expert David Henderson, who questions why the trial was not moved. Henderson tells Joy Reid, ‘The facts we're discussing, originally a prosecutor heard them and chose to sweep this case under the rug... an elected official. If he chose to do that, what does that say about the people that elected him, many of whom are now on that jury?’Nov. 6, 2021

