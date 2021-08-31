Rep. Auchincloss warns of next ‘Bush-like president who tries to bluster their way into war’

Afghanistan seeing the final U.S. troops leave on Monday ending the 20-years-long conflict, is discussed by veteran of the war, Rep. Jake Auchincloss. Rep. Auchincloss tells Joy Reid, ‘We've got to make sure the next time a Bush-like president tries to bluster their way into a war of choice, that Barbara Lee has some backup and that backup should come especially from younger veterans like me.’Aug. 31, 2021