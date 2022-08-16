IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
The Reidout

'Entire generation of girls had future instantly taken away': expert on Afghanistan under Taliban

09:06

In Afghanistan, one year ago on August 15, 2021, Kabul fell to the Taliban after 20 years of democracy and freedom for the Afghan people. In the year since, the Taliban has imposed severe restrictions within the country--particularly on women. Nayyera Haq, a former senior State Department advisor and former White House senior director under President Obama, joins The ReidOut with her analysis.Aug. 16, 2022

