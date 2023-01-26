IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Adam Schiff and Eric Swalwell speak out on Kevin McCarthy booting them from House Intelligence Committee

The Reidout

Adam Schiff and Eric Swalwell speak out on Kevin McCarthy booting them from House Intelligence Committee

11:16

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has blocked Democratic congressmen Adam Schiff and Eric Swalwell from seats on the House Intelligence Committee. Some believe this proves how beholden McCarthy is to the far right fringe of his caucus. Rep. Adam Schiff and Rep. Eric Swalwell join Joy Reid on these developments.Jan. 26, 2023

