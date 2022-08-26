IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
The Reidout

Abortion rights concerns galvanize women voters christening 2022 the new 'Year of the Woman'

11:49

Abortion rights concerns are apparently motivating women to register to vote and boosting Democratic candidates. Republicans being in a near-panic as voter registrations by women surge in several key states is discussed by Joy Reid and her guests.Aug. 26, 2022

