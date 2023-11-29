IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Texas Supreme Court hears abortion rights case

The Reidout

Texas Supreme Court hears abortion rights case

On Tuesday, the Texas Supreme Court heard arguments on whether the state’s abortion bans hurt women with complicated pregnancies. This hearing is part of a lawsuit filed by a group of Texas women who say they were denied abortions despite serious health risks to their own lives or fetuses. One of the women who filed the lawsuit, Amanda Zuwarski, joins Joy Reid to discuss.Nov. 29, 2023

    Texas Supreme Court hears abortion rights case

