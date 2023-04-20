IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

The Reidout

We could see 'first step towards national abortion ban' with abortion pill ruling activist says

07:06

The abortion pill ruling extending the pause on limiting access to mifepristone by the Supreme Court could pave the way for a national abortion ban, activist Cecile Richards says. "If in fact the Supreme Court allows this right-wing judge in Amarillo, Texas to take away mifepristone from every single person in this country, that is effectively the first step towards a national abortion ban,” Richards tells Joy Reid.April 20, 2023

