Michael Harriott: Aaron Rogers isn’t cancelled, people are objecting to his lies

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rogers and conservative radio talk show host Dennis Prager are being called out for what many see as right-wing victimhood. Rogers is addressed for claiming he is a pariah to the 'woke mob,' when the reality is he is being called out for lying about being vaccinated against COVID-19. Prager is rebuked for his revisionist history of the AIDS crisis that attempts to recast those who choose to remain unvaccinated against COVID-19 as the "actual" victims of disease-related prejudice.Nov. 10, 2021