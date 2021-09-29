Jelani Cobb: Tulsa just one of many places race massacres targeted Black Americans

More than 100 years after one of the worst episodes of terroristic violence in American history, the few remaining survivors of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre got a chance to make a case for justice and reparations today. A Tulsa district court judge heard arguments in a lawsuit on behalf of the three living survivors of the massacre. Tiffany Cross, host of MSNBC's The Cross Connection and Jelani Cobb, co-editor of the new book The Matter of Black Lives: Writing from The New Yorker, join Joy Reid to discuss.Sept. 29, 2021