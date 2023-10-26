‘We’re losing an inner sense of humanity': UNRWA director who has family sheltering in Gaza

‘We’re losing an inner sense of humanity as we look at Gaza right now”: UNRWA Director of Philanthropy Hani Almadhoun details the increasingly dire reality for thousands of Gazans. Daniel Levy, President of the US/Middle East Project also joins Joy to discuss the grim humanitarian situation in Gaza as Israeli air invasions continue.Oct. 26, 2023