‘They would’ve murdered Senators:’ Eric Swalwell on if Capitol Insurrectionists hadn’t been stopped by Capitol Police

The House Committee on Oversight and Reform held a hearing on the Trump administration's preparations and response to the Capitol Insurrection. Former Acting Defense Secretary Christopher Miller in his written testimony said he, "personally believed Trump's comments encouraged the protestors," but omitted that phrase from his remarks. California Rep. Eric Swalwell said, “it’s so frustrating to watch this and hear my colleagues try to erase history” on the conduct of GOP congressmen in the hearing.