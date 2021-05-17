‘The walls closing in on Donald’s little buddy’: Joy Reid on Matt Gaetz's ongoing sex crimes investigation

‘The walls closing in on Donald’s little buddy’: Joy Reid on Matt Gaetz's ongoing sex crimes investigation03:06
Former friend and associate of Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz, Joel Greenberg, has formalized a cooperation deal with prosecutors. Greenberg plead guilty to six of the 33 charges initially filed against him, including sex trafficking of a minor. Joy says, “if the potential implications for Gaetz weren't clear enough, we also saw a plane flying a banner over the courthouse in Florida today. It read, ‘tick tock Matt Gaetz.’”