Morgan Freeman on new movie highlighting need to overhaul policing, 'The Killing of Kenneth Chamberlain'

Ten years ago in White Plains, New York, Kenneth Chamberlain -- a 68-year-old Black veteran with a history of mental illness -- accidentally set off his medical alert device. As The New York Times reports, police were dispatched to his home for a welfare check. Ninety minutes later, after he had been taunted with racial slurs and subdued by both a taser weapon and beanbag rounds, Chamberlain was shot and killed. Morgan Freeman, Academy Award winning actor and an executive producer of 'The Killing of Kenneth Chamberlain,' joins Joy Reid to discuss this new film that captures these tragic events. Joy is also joined by Frankie Faison, the actor portraying Kenneth Chamberlain, and Chamberlain's son, Kenneth Chamberlain, Jr.Sept. 11, 2021