The Reidout

Activist slams Republicans demonizing Democratic megadonor Soros for supporting civil rights orgs

07:19

While George Soros has denied that he controls prosecutors like Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg as Republicans would have you believe, he has spoken out about why he supports progressive prosecutors. The hypocrisy and extra-loud dog-whistling by Republicans and what it really means when they call Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg and others "Soros-backed" are exposed by Joy Reid and her guests.April 12, 2023

