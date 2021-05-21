IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

The Reidout

‘It’s the same dynamic that repeats itself over and over again throughout Jewish history’: Journalist Yair Rosenberg on the rise of anti-Semitic attacks

02:50

In response to conflict in the middle east, there has been an uptick in anti-Semitic incidents and vandalism in the United States. Yair Rosenberg, Senior Writer at Tablet Magazine tells Joy: “you don’t hold one person, one member of a group accountable for everything every other member of that group does, all the more so if those people are completely unrelated and thousands of miles away in the middle east”May 21, 2021

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All