'If she provides testimony, it could very crucial:' Marc Caputo on the potential of Matt Gaetz's ex-girlfriend testifying in investigation
According to a court filing, an associate of Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz, Joel Greenberg, is expected to plead guilty in case that led to a sex-trafficking investigation of the Congressman. New reporting revealed prosecutors are discussing "a potential immunity arrangement with Rep. Gaetz's former girlfriend,” so she can also cooperate against him. Marc Caputo of Politico discusses his new reporting with Joy.