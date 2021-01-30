'I'm here to do a job': Cori Bush recounts how Marjorie Taylor Greene berated her

'I'm here to do a job': Cori Bush recounts how Marjorie Taylor Greene berated her08:05
Congressmember Cori Bush recounts how Marjorie Taylor Greene berated her in Congress: "I moved my office because I'm here to do a job for the people of St. Louis. They deserve that. And what I cannot do is continue to look over my shoulder wondering if a white supremacist in Congress by the name of Marjorie Taylor Greene or anyone else, cause there are others, that they are doing something or conspiring against us."