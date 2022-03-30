FL gov's office said those opposing “Don’t Say Gay” bill complicit in pedophilia activist says
07:56
Share this -
copied
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday, flanked by schoolchildren, signed into law the "Parents Rights in Education" bill, better known by opponents as the "Don't Say Gay" bill, which would prohibit discussion of gender or sexual orientation in primary schools. Our guests detail the harm this bill will do, and the lack of support it has statewide.March 30, 2022
Now Playing
FL gov's office said those opposing “Don’t Say Gay” bill complicit in pedophilia activist says
07:56
UP NEXT
Joy Reid: Jan. 6 White House records gaps suggest potentially willful omissions
10:22
Joy Reid: The world’s best bet could be moving Ukraine closer to NATO
08:34
Garland could be creating 'biggest failure of an attorney general in American history' expert says
10:28
Ginni Thomas actively tried to install losing candidate as president legal expert says
07:58
Ukraine is canary in the coal mine in battle between tyranny and liberty Marie Yovanovitch says