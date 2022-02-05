Creator of ‘Critical Race Theory’ painting depicting whitewashing of Black history on his inspiration
A painting titled ‘Critical Race Theory’ depicting the literal whitewashing and erasure of Black history went viral, becoming celebrated around the world in a matter of days. The artist who painted this acclaimed work, Jonathan Harris, joins Joy Reid during the first week of Black History Month.Feb. 5, 2022
Joy Reid: Republicans as a party now officially trying to memory-hole the truth
