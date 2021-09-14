IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

By Ja'han Jones

Greetings, Reiders!

Welcome to The ReidOut Blog. This new virtual platform is the digital extension of “The ReidOut,” political juggernaut Joy Reid’s nightly show on MSNBC. I’m Ja’han, writer and maker of things for the show.

Think of this as part blog, part lounge, part library, part festival.

Here you will find my commentary on daily news, including the ways politics and culture clash and coincide. You’ll also find exclusive web content that echoes and expounds upon conversations broached on “The ReidOut.” I'll also be paying close attention to developments in voting rights, reproductive rights and other topics that are top of mind for Joy and her followers. Race and racism, the Covid-19 fallout and recovery — expect it all.

Think of this as part blog, part lounge, part library, part festival. And think of me as part writer, part bartender, part librarian, part emcee.

For your sake, I’m here to share information I know, discover and document information I don’t know, provide a platform for voices who matter and, of course, spread the vibes.

I’m an eternal student and an occasional teacher, and there are many, many #Reiders who share that ethos. The ReidOut Blog will pay homage to them by carrying discussions from the show forward and onto the web in thoughtful, exciting, new and interactive ways.

Onward and upward!

Ja'han Jones

Ja'han Jones is The ReidOut Blog writer. He's a futurist and multimedia producer focused on culture and politics. His previous projects include "Black Hair Defined" and the "Black Obituary Project."