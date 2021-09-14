Greetings, Reiders!

Welcome to The ReidOut Blog. This new virtual platform is the digital extension of “The ReidOut,” political juggernaut Joy Reid’s nightly show on MSNBC. I’m Ja’han, writer and maker of things for the show.

Here you will find my commentary on daily news, including the ways politics and culture clash and coincide. You’ll also find exclusive web content that echoes and expounds upon conversations broached on “The ReidOut.” I'll also be paying close attention to developments in voting rights, reproductive rights and other topics that are top of mind for Joy and her followers. Race and racism, the Covid-19 fallout and recovery — expect it all.

Think of this as part blog, part lounge, part library, part festival. And think of me as part writer, part bartender, part librarian, part emcee.

.@JoyAnnReid announces #TheReidOut blog going live tomorrow! This digital extension of our show is led by writer @_Jahan Jones and will feature exclusive web content that dives into discussions we have on the show & so much more. Check https://t.co/bMB6o07rrG daily, #reiders! pic.twitter.com/rjUIVJH82n — The ReidOut (@thereidout) September 13, 2021

For your sake, I’m here to share information I know, discover and document information I don’t know, provide a platform for voices who matter and, of course, spread the vibes.

I’m an eternal student and an occasional teacher, and there are many, many #Reiders who share that ethos. The ReidOut Blog will pay homage to them by carrying discussions from the show forward and onto the web in thoughtful, exciting, new and interactive ways.

Onward and upward!

