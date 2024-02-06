Former wrestlers call out WWE culture in wake of Vince McMahon lawsuit

In a recently filed lawsuit, Vince McMahon, the founder and now-former head of World Wrestling Entertainment, was accused of sexually abusing and trafficking a former employee. He's reportedly under federal investigation now.

McMahon and his lawyers dispute the allegations made by Janel Grant, who filed the suit, calling them "a vindictive distortion of the truth." This is not the first scandal that McMahon has faced; he’s settled multiple sexual assault lawsuits in the past. (The Wall Street Journal reports that McMahon continued to deny any wrongdoing, and that other women who filed suits agreed not to discuss the details as part of the settlements.) He even "retired" over them — only to return months later. That history hangs over the latest allegations, as does the question of why the WWE allowed McMahon to return in the first place.

Grant’s lawyer told News Nation that her client "wants to speak out for any other victims and eradicate this culture of corruption that has permeated every cell of the WWE.”

The reactions of other former WWE wrestlers seem to support Grant's claim of a corrupt culture. The comments paint McMahon as someone who wielded unmatched control over his largely nonunion talent.

Among those weighing in is former WWE wrestler Maria Kanellis, who said she hoped “justice is served” in the civil suit. “Many of us experienced or heard rumors of different levels of evil for years,” she said. “Some tried to speak up to build momentum to change the culture in WWE. Many times we’ve been called bitter or crazy. Others have been paralyzed by fear.”

Ronda Rousey, the former Ultimate Fighting champion who went on to wrestle in the WWE, suggests that McMahon effectively ran the company through WWE Executive Director Bruce Prichard the last time McMahon stepped away over sexual misconduct allegations. She believes that nothing would be different this time unless McMahon’s confidants also leave the company.

And the deluge didn’t stop there.

Another former member of the WWE roster, known as Dutch Mantell, said in a podcast that the allegations “sound like" McMahon. "Where there's smoke, there's fire," he said. Former wrestler Torrie Wilson said that she felt “mortified” and pressured to participate in highly sexualized segments while working for McMahon. Former wrestler Paul London, whose girlfriend made sexual harassment claims against the WWE, said the recent allegations against McMahon are “the tip of the iceberg.”

And WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff said details in the story sound “evil,” wished Grant well, and said McMahon is destined to be persona non grata in the WWE universe. Bischoff did caution that the “story will continue to evolve,” acknowledging that the public doesn’t have all of the details yet.

But as far as the court of public opinion is concerned, McMahon's past follows him into this case. Wrestling fans already know some of the disturbing ways he's sexualized his employees on-screen.

Now, the focus is moving behind the scenes. While a real court will have final say on McMahon's culpability, it's troubling in the meantime that wrestlers who worked for McMahon are coming forward to speak of their view of his character in the way that they have.

And as several of them make their money podcasting and granting interviews these days, I don't expect we've heard the last of their opinions on this issue.