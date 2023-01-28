Memphis police release sickening bodycam video of Tyre Nichols beating

The Memphis Police Department on Friday released bodycam video of the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols, a Black man whose death spurred murder charges against five police officers.

The officers, all of whom are Black, severely beat Nichols, 29, during a traffic stop on Jan. 7. He died three days later. Police initially said Nichols was pulled over for reckless driving; however, authorities later said available footage could not "substantiate" that claim.

All five officers were fired last week and have been charged with second-degree murder and other offenses. At least two of them are expected to plead not guilty.

Here's some initial reaction from "The ReidOut" host Joy Reid:

It is horrific what happened to Tyre Nichols. And it’s made even worse by the fact that this was done by Black police officers who — if they weren’t in their uniforms — this may have happened to them. They should have doubly known better. But it’s not shocking, it’s not surprising. Because police culture is so broken in America. I do think it is of interest, though, how quickly the wheels of justice are able to work in a well-oiled and speedy way when all the police are black. It exposes the lie that you can’t hold police accountable. Because they they’re managing to do it here.

I suppose there is no ethical or humane way to prepare masses of people to witness a gruesome death at the hands of public officials. But I’ve been unnerved by what's felt like a dispassionate processes by which officials — from Memphis all the way up to Minneapolis — seem to have handled this rollout.

The fact that Memphis authorities spoke at length about how gruesome this bodycam footage would be; prepped their Friday night mass distribution on a popular video platform; and led a nationwide battening of the hatches by law enforcement in preparation for potential unrest speaks to the nightmarish state of policing in 2023.

A sordid routine has emerged. This feels like "Groundhog Day."

And, on that note, here’s something to think about. A lot of people have compared Nichols' case to the beating of Rodney King by Los Angeles police back in 1991. And I don’t think the similarities end at the grisly nature of the video.

After King came a raft of other incidents of filmed police abuse. Oscar Grant. Alton Sterling. Atatiana Jefferson. George Floyd. Keenan Anderson. They’re all similar in that they were violent, yes.

But they’re also similar in that, despite their violence, they haven’t jarred the American public — particularly many white Americans — to reject a status quo in law enforcement that disproportionately subjects Black people to harm.