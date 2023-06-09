MAGA world is melting down over Trump’s federal indictment

Donald Trump’s federal indictment has sent his supporters into an emotional free fall.

MAGA world has been unleashing its angst across social media ever since learning that the former president is facing federal charges in special counsel Jack Smith’s classified documents investigation. Trump denies any wrongdoing.

Below, I’ve assembled some of the most deranged reactions from Trump supporters (and those trying to endear themselves to Trump supporters for political purposes).

Check them out. And be sure to check out my “MAGA Meltdown” Spotify playlist, which I’ve dropped at the bottom of this post. I’m hoping the songs provide Trumpers with some comfort in these trying times.

We live in a [top clothing retailer?]

Rep. Troy Nehls, R-Texas, tried to keep it simple — and even that failed.

“President Trump has been indicted. We live in a Banana Republic,” Nehls tweeted, giving the impression that he and his family have taken up residence in a popular clothing store. (Lose the capitals, Congressman.)

Thoughts and prayers to Rep. Nehls. Maybe he can pitch a tent near the bolo ties and Italian-fit pants.

Connectivity issues

Here, we have Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., going with some classic fearmongering. You know, the whole “if they can do this to Trump, they can do this to anybody” thing.

Unfortunately for the senator, this kind of fatalism doesn't seem to have connected with the majority of Americans. In March, I reported on polling showing that a majority of Americans believed that the criminal investigations into Trump are fair.

The senator needn’t worry, however. If a lawless mob ever comes after him (again), we know he has what it takes to flee.

Wishy-Washy Ron?

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ response caught my eye. It was to be expected. DeSantis knows he needs to appeal to Trump voters to win the GOP’s presidential nomination next year. But his response wasn’t particularly forceful, if you catch my drift.

“Why so zealous in pursuing Trump yet so passive about Hillary or Hunter?” DeSantis wrote, before pitching himself as the next president.

This was a rather passive (and self-serving) way for DeSantis to kinda sorta defend his primary rival — not exactly a full-throated “I STAND WITH TRUMP.” I wonder if Trump even noticed.

Primary, schimary

One popular suggestion among conservatives has been to call on Republicans to suspend the primary race or or eliminate it entirely — and crown Trump the party’s presidential nominee. Check out Rep. Wesley Hunt of Texas alluding to that here.

Let’s take a trip!

Right-wing commentator Charlie Kirk had a novel idea: How about a field trip?

Kirk is also calling on Republicans to stop the primary process and focus on Trump. The right-wing extremist even encouraged Republican presidential hopefuls to go to court in Miami on Tuesday “as a show of support.”

Now, as for what the GOP candidates should — or even could — do once they arrive, your guess is as good as mine. Maybe Kirk wants to host a big party at Mar-a-Lago? (We know Trump loves those.)

Keep an eye on Clay Higgins

Rep. Clay Higgins, R-La., garnered attention when he posted a tweet full of military jargon in response to the indictment.

“This is a perimeter probe from the oppressors. Hold. rPOTUS has this,” he tweeted.

This fits a pattern for Higgins. In May, he posted a similarly deranged tweet containing police jargon in an attempt to explain why he was filmed manhandling an activist during a news conference.

Experts who specialize in extremism decoded Higgins’ latest tweet and noted that it resembles language that armed forces tend to use in wartime.

Levin loses his lid

Trump-loving Fox News contributor Mark Levin is so well versed in performative outrage by now, he probably could’ve delivered Thursday night’s tirade in his sleep.

I won’t share the full clip of his appearance on Fox last night — I don’t think we need to give Bizarro Billy Joel that much time (the full segment is several minutes long). But I want you to note the sleight of hand Levin tries to achieve.

“What did he do with the documents? Did he sell ’em to the enemy? No!” Levin yells. He added: “What did he do? Did he burn them all? No! The government has all the documents back!”

Of course, Levin didn’t know whether any of these things are actually true, given that he hadn’t seen the evidence in the case. There’s also a wide gulf between the actual law and Levin’s strawman scenarios. Trump didn’t need to “sell” or “burn” the documents to be charged.

But as you can see, MAGA world is seething right now. Here’s a playlist to soothe them.