Trump dunks on DeSantis in unintentionally hilarious way

It's a freaky Friday, my friends. Former President Donald Trump, using his floundering social media platform, just shared a ReidOut Blog post about Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ failed trip to Washington, D.C., earlier this week.

It just goes to show how eager Trump is to bury the governor’s political chances before DeSantis' expected announcement of a 2024 Republican presidential bid. And who knows? Trump may well succeed in keeping DeSantis from gaining the inside track en route to the White House.

I can't say I expected Trump to promote The ReidOut Blog, but by all means, I welcome his followers to peruse the posts. They stand to learn a few things, including the Black history so many Republicans want to hide.