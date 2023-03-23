Black prosecutors rebut Trump's baseless allegations of racism

The pressure of potential indictments is clearly weighing on former President Donald Trump and, in typical fashion, he’s hoping outbursts and outright lies will prevent him from drowning in a sea of prosecutions.

This has been clear in Trump’s continuous — and baseless — allegations that several Black prosecutors investigating his behavior are “racist.” On the list are Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, who’s probing a hush money payment to porn star Stormy Daniels; Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, who’s probing Trump’s effort to overturn Georgia’s results in the 2020 presidential election; and New York Attorney General Letitia James, who has brought a civil fraud lawsuit against Trump, his family business and three of his adult children.

On Thursday, Trump said that all three — along with Justice Department special counsel Jack Smith, who also is overseeing criminal investigations involving the former president — should be “removed immediately” from their positions.

Earlier this week, I wrote about about my belief that Trump’s allegations fit within a long history of people trying to undermine the legitimacy of Black legal officials — in part because the prospect of Black people holding power within the justice system, rather than suffering under it, runs counter to the inferior position we’ve often been forced to accept in a nation historically bound to white supremacy.

With that in mind, I really wanted to hear how Black prosecutors felt about what could easily be interpreted as a shot at their independence and, ultimately, legitimacy.

The National Black Prosecutors Association was founded in the early 1980s as a networking group for Black people in law enforcement. Here is the group’s exclusive statement to the The ReidOut Blog in response to Trump’s baseless allegations of racism:

As prosecutors we take an oath to support the Constitution and the laws within our jurisdiction. Over the last several years, the practice of prosecution has been scrutinized and our roles have expanded with social justice, calls for transparency and reform. Labeling a Chief Prosecutor especially Black Prosecutors as “racist”, and accusing them of prosecutorial misconduct is unacceptable. It directly attacks their credibility, dedication, and responsibility to adhere to their oath of office that was taken on behalf of the People. Any comment made by a person, group or individual that attacks the integrity and aptitude of a Chief Prosecutor is deplorable.

Put a pin in this. In the very near future on The ReidOut Blog, you’ll be hearing a lot more from Black legal minds on Trump’s effort to weaponize his false claims of racism as potential prosecutions gain steam.