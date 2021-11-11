Team Trump makes yet another pitiful, last-ditch effort to block Jan. 6 documents

Former President Donald Trump's last-ditch efforts to stop the National Archives from sharing his presidential records with House lawmakers continued Thursday with a desperate plea to a federal appeals court. The House select committee set Friday as the deadline to receive documents related to the Trump administration’s actions before, during and after the U.S. Capitol riot.

Trump and his team have been racing to find someone — anyone — who will block the transfer of the documents. But Judge Tanya S. Chutkan of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia dimmed their hopes Tuesday when she sided with the House committee. Trump’s claim of executive privilege, she said, is overruled by President Joe Biden’s belief that withholding the documents isn’t in the nation’s best interest.

“Presidents are not kings, and Plaintiff is not President,” Chutkan wrote in her ruling.

A day after her ruling, Team Trump requested Chutkan issue an emergency injunction to stop the documents. And — you’re sensing a pattern, no? — Trump was denied yet again.

That, I’m sure, was a harsh reminder to the wannabe president of just how distant from power he’s become. Trump’s belief that presidential powers center around him and not the office he once held has been quashed in court on multiple occasions. The underlying justification must be a huge blow to Trump’s ego: He’s not the president anymore.

