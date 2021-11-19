This week was a whirlwind. This playlist sums up the week's news perfectly.

Happy Friday, my friends! I’m an audiophile by instinct, and I frequently associate my memories with songs. Here’s a recap of the past week, as explained through the music I’ve had in my head. Think of this as a “sound summary,” if you will. And be sure to give the songs a listen in the playlist below!

“WHOLE LOTTA MONEY” — BIA

I definitely had this song on my mind as President Joe Biden was signing the historic infrastructure bill earlier this week. As I’ve said before, I feel entitled to all the infrastructure legislation — and the hopefully soon-to-be-enacted Build Back Better plan — has to offer, and you should, too.

“The Memory” — Roy Ayers

Republicans turning on some of their own for voting in favor of the bipartisan infrastructure bill had me thinking about “The Memory,” a smooth joint by Roy Ayers. “The memory keeps calling me back,” the song says. “To our love, when we once had it.”

“Glaciers” — Akinyemi

The United Nations’ COP26 climate conference earlier this month was a huge event that ultimately proved to be a dud. The inability of world leaders to reach an agreement on a meaningful path to curb the climate crisis has had me in a mood. This is a song that reminds me of nature and the world we should strive to protect.

“Sesame Street Theme” — The Sesame Street Kids

Republicans are up in arms over “Sesame Street” introducing an Asian American character. Seriously, they’re focusing on puppets, and not even the ones in their own party. Conservative Political Action Committee President Matt Schlapp claimed “Sesame Street” should be defunded over the new character. I never thought the “Sesame Street” theme song could be considered a diss track, but here we are. I’m with Big Bird.

“Gun” — Gil Scott-Heron

I’ve mentioned this song previously, but I truly believe Gil Scott-Heron’s “Gun” is a prescient look at America’s gun culture and the predictable violence that arises from it. The song has come to mind this week, as I’ve watched the murder trials of four white vigilantes. Kyle Rittenhouse, who fatally shot two police brutality protesters and injured another in Wisconsin last year, was acquitted on all charges in the case Friday. Closing arguments in the trial connected to Ahmaud Arbery’s slaying are set to begin Monday.

“Dog It” — Digable Planets

Conservative scapegoating of critical race theory was all the rage in the lead-up to local and statewide elections across the country, and the fervor certainly seems to have dissipated. That’s had me thinking about my indifference to the conservative outrage machine.

Enter: “Dog It” by Digable Planets. This song features some actual CRT references. Listen for the line, “In my vein lives bell hooks, Derrick Bell, Reggie Butler.”

Bell is one of the founders of critical race theory. And them saxophones go hard!

“Take a Little Trip” — Minnie Riperton and Stevie Wonder

Nikole Hannah-Jones, the creator of "The 1619 Project," released the project in book form this week. The announcement reminded me of this dope song by Minnie Riperton and Stevie Wonder. The song sounds like an encouragement to learn more and not fear self-discovery. “Take a little trip through your mind and explore it,” they sing. “Take another trip on a magic carpet ride.”

“People Make the World Go 'Round” — Herb Alpert and Hugh Masekela

All the talk about inflation this week has made me think about its root causes, one of which is a labor shortage. And the labor shortage in the U.S. is, in part, due to workers refusing to work without proper protections and compensation. I support that. “People Make the World Go 'Round” is fitting, and this is one of my favorite versions.

“I Am the Black Gold of the Sun” — Rotary Connection and Minnie Riperton

Sherrilyn Ifill, president and director-counsel for the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund, announced her plans to step down. The group’s associate director-counsel, Janai Nelson, will take her place. These two have led what I believe is the nation’s most important civil rights organization for years, and their minds are helping shape what American democracy will look like in the future. I had to pay homage with this track.

Give this week’s playlist a listen.

