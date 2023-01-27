Ted Lieu uses a robot to draft the first AI-written bill for Congress

As a follow-up to his AI-assisted column published in The New York Times this week, Rep. Ted Lieu, a California Democrat, is going a step further in his quest to warn about the role that artificial intelligence could play in our society.

On Thursday, Lieu shared the text of a resolution that he says was written by ChatGPT.

As NBC News reported, all Lieu had to do was enter the following prompt, and the high-powered AI robot got to work:

“You are Congressman Ted Lieu. Write a comprehensive congressional resolution generally expressing support for Congress to focus on AI.”

Read the text of the bill here:

I truly appreciate Lieu shining light on the exciting possibilities — and potential pitfalls — of artificial intelligence. Removing the mystique from AI will help the broader public understand how this technology can and does affect our lives, the significant amounts of data needed from humans to power it and why that means AI creations need to be built with equality in mind.