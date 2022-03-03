Racist AZ senator reads unhinged speech before being censured

A bipartisan group of Arizona state senators voted to censure GOP state Sen. Wendy Rogers on Tuesday after she called for public hangings while addressing a white nationalist conference last week. Earlier Tuesday, she vowed to “personally destroy” any Republican “communists” who voted to censure her.

Rogers, a first-term state senator who was endorsed by President Donald Trump in 2020, delivered prerecorded remarks Friday to the America First Political Action Conference, an event organized by a known white nationalist named Nick Fuentes.

Rogers praised Fuentes, called attendees “patriots,” and said “we need to build more gallows” after falsely accusing the U.S. of “forcibly” vaccinating people against Covid. She later tweeted antisemitic conspiracy theories about Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who is Jewish, calling him a “globalist puppet for Soros and the Clintons,” referring to the Jewish billionaire philanthropist George Soros.

Ahead of Tuesday’s censure vote, Rogers posted a tweet referring to herself as a “sweet grandma” who was being “thrown under the bus for being white” by “communists” in the GOP. Ultimately, 13 Democrats and 11 Republicans voted to censure her. The Arizona Republic noted it was the first time in 30 years a party had voted to censure one of its own members.

By now, you may have a sense of how cartoonishly evil Rogers is, but if there’s any remaining doubt, I advise you to check out a clip of remarks she read before Tuesday’s censure vote, delivered with the vocal inflection of a Marvel villain.

"This censure is nothing more than an attempt to limit my speech," Rogers claimed in her deluded lecture, adding: "I do not apologize. I will not back down."