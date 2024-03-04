How Republican attorneys general are taking aim at democracy

If you’re reading this, you’ve undoubtedly heard about the “MAGA” movement.

But how about the "RAGA" movement?

While it is not as well known as Donald Trump, the Republican Attorneys General Association is right there with him in its attacks on decency, common sense and, lately, the democratic process. As an example, last month, the group sent a letter to the Federal Aviation Administration suggesting that diversity, equity and inclusion measures were putting American passengers at risk. And in January, several members of the group also sent the Biden administration a letter accusing him of enabling a migrant-led "invasion" through the U.S.-Mexico border.

But Bolts Magazine has a new report on a troubling trend, as the ultraconservative attorneys general have been putting their thumbs on the scale to impose a conservative agenda on their states. Specifically, the report notes how right-wing AGs have stalled or stifled liberal ballot measures, preventing voters from having their say on a number of proposals.

From the report:

Ostensibly, these proposals are being rejected over technicalities; a problem with a ballot title, or unclear language in the proposal. But in practice, advocates argue, the state officials reviewing these proposals are blurring the lines between procedural and political. They claim these officials are overstepping the bounds of their discretion to reject ballot initiatives based on their opposition to the underlying issue and not the quality of the petition.

The important context here is that liberals have seen major success in shoring up various rights, particularly reproductive rights, via ballot initiatives in recent years. And, in response, Republicans, just as experts predicted, appear to be trying to make it harder to place similar proposals before the people.

As examples, the Bolts article noted Arkansas Republican Attorney General Tim Griffin's efforts to undercut a ballot initiative that would require more transparency from government officials by guaranteeing Arkansans a right to public information.

The magazine also mentioned Missouri AG Andrew Bailey and Montana AG Austin Knudsen, who’ve both tried to block ballot measures that could potentially shore up abortion rights in those two states. Both AGs have succeeded in their delays so far, although activists in both states are hoping to beat the clock and garner enough signatures in time to place abortion rights initiatives on the ballot this November.

The "RAGA" movement's ballot blockade seems to stem from the Republicans' realization that many of their priorities are deeply unpopular and likely to fail if put to a public vote. The obstinate Republican AGs are part of a broader Republican Party that’s sought to insulate its officials from accountability or oversight — whether that means ignoring federal court rulings, trying to prevent state legislators from having to listen to state courts or preventing voters from having their say on key issues.