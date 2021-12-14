Paul Gosar becomes latest GOP hypocrite to take credit for Covid relief he opposed

On Monday, U.S. Rep. Paul Gosar of Arizona became the latest shameless Republican lawmaker to take credit for a federal Covid-19 relief package he vehemently opposed.

Gosar —who recently made headlines for sharing an animated video that depicted him killing Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y. — is a hater in the truest sense of the word. He’s effectively declared war on progressive politics of any kind — except when he can use their benefits to earn kudos.

In a press release Monday, Gosar took credit for airport improvements his district received as a result of the American Rescue Plan, a bill he whined about all the way through its enactment in March.

Gosar is just a two-faced politician whose self-serving hypocrisy explains, in part, why his own siblings revile him.

“I am pleased to announce that the City of Kingman will receive this critical funding for economic relief related to operational costs for cleaning and sanitizing the Kingman Airport to combat the spread of COVID-19,” Gosar said in his press release. “This funding is essential to maintaining safe and reliable air service to the community."

But Gosar voted against the relief plan — twice. And in February, as the proposed legislation worked its way through Congress, the far-right lawmaker condemned the package as "funding for Democrats' pet projects."

"The American people should be furious," he had tweeted.

So should they be "furious" or "pleased," Congressman? It's clear Gosar is just a two-faced politician whose self-serving hypocrisy explains, in part, why his own siblings revile him.

