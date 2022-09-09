Extremists unmasked! Project exposes Oath Keepers hidden in plain sight

On Tuesday, the Anti-Defamation League unveiled a research project that uses a leaked membership list from the Oath Keepers militia to expose the extremists in our midst.

Along with the Proud Boys and the Three Percenters, the Oath Keepers are among the most prominent, heavily armed extremists known to have taken part in the deadly mob that tried to delay certification of Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory during the Jan 6. siege of the Capitol.

The Oath Keepers’ founder, Stewart Rhodes, is set for trial later this month on a seditious conspiracy charge in connection with the attack.

According to the ADL, the Oath Keepers’ membership list was leaked by a collective known as DDoSecrets. That’s an online activist group that specializes in leaks about law enforcement and other powerful officials. The ADL sifted through more than 38,000 names to find hundreds of people who registered as Oath Keepers who worked in public-facing roles across the country. We’re talking law enforcement officers, first responders, military personnel, even government officials — all of whom saw fit to connect themselves to an extremist paramilitary organization.

We’re already beginning to see reverberations, as news outlets from several states begin to pore over the names.

Using an interactive map on the ADL’s website, you can click to see the number of people who registered as Oath Keepers in your state, including a breakdown of how many the ADL reports as working in any of the public-facing roles I mentioned. The picture, in totality, depicts a non-negligible number of people — many tasked with keeping their fellow citizens safe — who have a fundamentally exclusionary view of who deserves to be considered a full citizen in America. Or, at bare minimum, they have no problem counting themselves among those who do feel that way.

The ADL noted that some people may have joined the Oath Keepers “because they were sold a watered-down version of the group, and some may have disavowed the group since signing up.” But the ADL doesn’t excuse these people either, adding that it’s also “important to remember that the Oath Keepers have espoused extremism since their founding, and this fact was not enough to deter these individuals from signing up.”

Here are some of the ADL’s key takeaways: