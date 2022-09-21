New York's AG adds to the mountain of civil cases against Trump

Former President Donald Trump can officially add yet another lawsuit to the sprawling list of court cases against him.

New York Attorney General Letitia James put the world on notice Tuesday night that she would have a major announcement to share. And today she delivered, announcing a host of civil fraud charges against the Trump family organization.

According to The New York Times:

“Ms. James concluded that Mr. Trump and his family business violated several state criminal laws and “plausibly” broke federal laws as well. Her office, which in this case lacks the authority to file criminal charges, referred the findings to federal prosecutors in Manhattan; it was not immediately clear whether the U.S. attorney would investigate.”

Fundamentally, James is alleging in a lawsuit that Trump and his businesses routinely overstated the value of their assets on official forms — sometimes by hundreds of millions of dollars — to obtain loans they otherwise were unlikely to receive.

The lawsuit was filed against Trump, his three eldest children and the Trump Organization, among others. Alina Habba, a lawyer representing Trump in this case, said the lawsuit “is neither focused on the facts nor the law — rather, it is solely focused on advancing the attorney general’s political agenda.”

James has been building her case for two years — and jockeying with Trump’s attorneys all the while. Trump, as you may remember, invoked the Fifth Amendment nearly 500 times during a deposition led by James’ office. Reports that she declined a settlement agreement with Trump’s lawyers last week were the latest sign that she was preparing to act.

And to be clear, this is just one of many civil cases involving Trump, who has denied all wrongdoing. Let’s refresh your memory on a few of those:

Wednesday’s announcement from New York’s attorney general just adds to the deluge of civil cases Trump faces, each of which — on their own — could exact a heavy cost on him or his family.