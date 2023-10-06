Republicans discover the ‘dark’ side of Nancy Mace

House Republicans are getting more familiar with the two faces of Rep. Nancy Mace — and they don’t seem to like what they see.

Had they read my May blog post about their South Carolina colleague, they would have known she’s unreliable and has a pattern of wavering between extreme and centrist positions.

Mace, whose district must be redrawn under court order to include more minority voters, has come under fire this week for her role in removing Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., as House speaker.

Mace’s decision to vote for McCarthy’s ouster — as one of only eight House Republicans to do so — prompted gasps in the chamber. On Thursday, a Politico story — headlined “GOP knives out for Nancy Mace” — described the intraparty fallout.

And Mace seems to have fully embraced her dark side in response. As in, her version of “Dark Brandon.”

She posted a fundraising message on social media featuring herself with laser beam eyes reminiscent of the “Dark Brandon” meme that the Biden administration has used to portray the president as a foil to right-wingers.

“DC insiders want to kick me off committees and out of the GOP conference – for standing up for you!” Mace wrote on X.

“I say, bring it,” she added.

I don’t imagine Republicans in the House will take kindly to Mace mocking them with a Biden-esque image. But they certainly should have seen something like this coming.

Republicans have spent years rewarding shameless grifters for their political stunts. But now Mace seems to have mastered the game, so much so that fellow GOPers want to pull the plug on her.