Mo Brooks loses in Alabama after Trump rescinds endorsement

Rep. Mo Brooks has lost Alabama's Republican Senate primary runoff election to Katie Britt, whom Trump endorsed earlier this month, NBC News projected on Tuesday night.

The Brooks campaign sputtered along since its launch last year, and eventually ran off the rails.

Brooks, a Trump loyalist and “big lie” supporter, had become bizarrely — and sadly — estranged from the former president in recent months. In March, when the Brooks campaign was struggling to gain momentum, Trump rescinded his endorsement of Brooks, claiming it was because the Alabama Republican hadn’t adequately supported Trump’s baseless claims of fraud in the 2020 election.

In the immediate aftermath, it looked like that claim would lead to some real animosity between the two. Things got a little spicy when, with the House’s Jan. 6 investigation underway, Brooks publicly claimed Trump tried to get him to help overturn the 2020 election as recently as last fall.

But the lawmaker refused to testify before the House Jan. 6 committee and quickly retreated to his position as a servile Trump stooge. In the lead-up to Tuesday, Brooks campaigned on social media for Trump to re-endorse him. However, Trump didn't take the bait. Brooks' endorsements from right-wing Sens. Rand Paul of Kentucky and Ted Cruz of Texas apparently weren't enough to woo Texas voters.

Britt, who has never served in elected office, will represent her party in November’s general election.