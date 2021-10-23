Miles Reid won the week! Here are some honorable mentions.

MSNBC's Tiffany Cross filled in for Joy on Friday's show and named Joy's son Miles Reid as the winner of the week in honor of his birthday. These folks also had a pretty good week.

Sunny Hostin

During an interview on ABC's "The View" this week, former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice said it’s time for lawmakers investigating the Jan. 6 attack to “move on” and “deal with the American people’s issues.” Host Sunny Hostin wasn’t having it.

After Rice agreed with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., that it’s time to stop investigating the deadly attack, here’s what Hostin had to say:

I think it’s really politically expedient for Mitch McConnell to say, "Let’s move on, let’s move on," especially when the former, twice-impeached, disgraced president enjoys attacking Mitch McConnell, but the problem is, the past will become prologue if we don’t find out exactly what happened on Jan. 6.

At another point in the interview, Hostin challenged Rice over her refusal to accept polls showing Republicans overwhelmingly support Donald Trump running for president in 2024.

Watch the exchange.

Judge Loretta Biggs

On Monday, U.S District Judge Loretta Biggs of the Middle District of North Carolina issued a ruling saying universities that consider race in their school admissions process are not discriminating against white or Asian students.

Conservative activists have long claimed race-conscious admissions processes are illegal, but Biggs was emphatic in her support of the practice. She said universities are right to consider race “because race is so interwoven in every aspect of the lived experience of minority students.”

“Nearly seventy years after the first black students were admitted to UNC, the minority students at the University still report being confronted with racial epithets, as well as feeling isolated, ostracized, stereotyped and viewed as tokens in a number of University spaces,” Biggs wrote in her decision.

NBA

Casual NBA fans may have thought the league was in disarray when they heard some players were spreading vaccine misinformation — or when they heard other players were refusing to play just because they don’t feel like it — but regulars like myself know to expect a little chaos in the offseason.

This week, the NBA returned for its 75th season, released its hotly debated 75th anniversary team and gave me an excuse to share my favorite commercial in recent memory.

