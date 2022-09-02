So Mike Lindell also hawks prison chic slippers. How fitting.

Mike Lindell, the pillow-peddling conspiracy theorist who has allegedly spent millions of dollars pushing the false claim that Donald Trump won the 2020 election, is selling prison slippers.

Or, I should say, shoes that look like prison slippers. I don’t watch Fox News often, but I was flipping through channels the other day and happened upon a rather comical commercial featuring Lindell hawking what look to be the latest fashion accessory out of cell block D.

Coming in drab navy blue, drab olive green, drab brown, bright pink and plain white, the My Slippers seem like a nice contrast to the monochromatic trappings of the carceral system: from gray walls to gray floors to gray prison bars and everything in between.

In fact, one might even say they bear a close resemblance to another well-known MAGA pawn's signature sandal, which was publicly mocked for looking like a jail accessory.

As I watched this commercial, I had to verify this was not a hallucination, and I can confirm this was not that. It is, however, the end of irony: An acolyte of Trump’s coup plot hawking glorified prison slides — possibly for his friends?

After all, though Lindell himself hasn't been criminally charged for his efforts to overturn the 2020 election, a number of his homies have. That includes a county clerk in Colorado, Tina Peters, who’s been charged with tampering with election equipment in an effort to further Trump's "big lie." (She has pleaded not guilty.)

Lindell’s list of associates also includes Steve Bannon, the former Trump adviser convicted of contempt of Congress for defying a subpoena to testify in the House Jan. 6 committee's probe.

Fortunately for Peters and Bannon, the Lindell My (Prison) Slippers come in a “men” and “women” versions. I know Republicans care about those things.