Facebook's parent company details Russian, Chinese disinfo efforts

Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, has a history of being used by governments as a tool for social manipulation.

Russia’s flood of disinformation on Facebook ahead of the 2016 U.S. presidential election, a plot designed to help Donald Trump win, is probably the best-known example. But, as many warned would happen, the problem didn’t cease in 2016 or 2020, and it persists to this day.

You may have heard about a report Meta released Tuesday revealing that Russia and China waged multiple social manipulation campaigns on Facebook spanning from fall of 2021 to this month. The campaigns targeted people in the United States and the Czech Republic, Meta said.

(And I should note: The fact Meta is telling us about these manipulation campaigns suggests to me there have been many more we don’t know about. This isn’t, after all, a transparent organization.)

In recent weeks, thanks to multiple Twitter whistleblowers coming forward and a New York Times piece detailing Russia’s manipulation campaign during the 2017 Women’s March in Washington, the dangers of inauthentic accounts poisoning public discourse has come more into focus. Meta’s report should light a fire under Congress to take urgent action before free will in politics becomes a thing of the past.

Here are some of the most significant revelations from Meta’s report: