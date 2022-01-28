Matt Gaetz case intensifies as Florida radio host agrees to cooperate with investigators

Who has two thumbs and an intensifying sex trafficking investigation to deal with?

Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., is the subject of a sex trafficking investigation by the Department of Justice. Matt Gaetz / via Twitter

This guy:Joseph Ellicot, a former Florida radio host, has reached an agreement with federal authorities investigating whether Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., committed sex trafficking with a minor, multiple news outlets reported Wednesday.

As part of that agreement, Ellicot will plead guilty in a separate bribery scheme that allegedly involves Joel Greenberg, a former Florida tax official and friend of Gaetz who pleaded guilty last year to sex trafficking a minor, Ellicot’s attorney told The Washington Post.

Greenberg told investigators last year that he witnessed Gaetz having sex with a 17-year-old girl in 2020 and that she was paid. Ellicot and Greenberg could secure lighter sentences for their crimes by cooperating in this investigation.

Gaetz has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing.

The Daily Beast was first to report Ellicot’s cooperation in the Gaetz investigation. If prosecutors grant Elliott sweeping immunity, it’s likely because investigators think they have vital details that could help them build a case. That could be awful news for Gaetz.

Ellicot could very well have a lot to say. Last year, the Daily Beast reported on an alleged text exchange between Ellicott and Greenberg in which the two men express concern over possible sex trafficking charges.

In addition to sex trafficking, Gaetz is also being investigated for possible obstruction of justice related to a phone call he allegedly made to a witness in the case.

The potential for obstruction charges hasn’t stopped him from ranting against investigators. As I highlighted late last year, Gaetz told Steve Bannon, a confidante of former President Donald Trump, that he would “go after” the Department of Justice and the FBI — the agency investigating him — if Republicans win control of the House this November.

His desperation was palpable at the time.

“I just need a gavel, Steve,” he said.

Related posts:

Texas governor throws teachers to the wolves with new ‘parental bill of rights’

Aaron Rodgers lost way more than a chance at the Super Bowl this season

Trump White House had Hannity, Fox News in the palm of its hands. Literally.

Head over to The ReidOut Blog for more.