Giuliani joining 'The Masked Singer' is gross. Here’s a fitting song list for him.

Rudy Giuliani, an errand boy for Donald Trump who aided in the former president's effort to overturn the 2020 election, will reportedly make an appearance on Fox's “The Masked Singer."

If you’re unaware of the show's premise, the idea is that celebrities (and I'm using the term broadly) wear elaborate costumes and compete in a sing-off, with the loser being forced to reveal their identity.

Giuliani’s reveal was reportedly enough to get musician Robin Thicke and actor Ken Jeong, two of the show’s judges, to walk off the set, according to reports from Deadline, TMZ and CNN.

And who can blame them? I can’t think of a clearer sign we’re on the fast track to dystopia than the idea of fascists dressing up in glorified furry costumes to sing “We Don’t Talk About Bruno,” or something like that.

Regardless, I do hope the "The Masked Singer” production team kept a good amount of Tide on deck for Giuliani’s costume — you know, in case of emergencies:

Rudy Giuliani, one of former President Donald Trump's longtime allies, conducts a news conference at the Republican National Committee on Nov. 19, 2020. Tom Williams / CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images, File

Either way, Giuliani’s appearance on the show, airing next month, was reportedly short-lived. He was apparently kicked off after the first episode. I did, however, take the liberty of creating a tracklist of, shall we say, “fitting” songs Giuliani, enemy of democracy, almost certainly should have sung. Some of them, like Usher’s “Confessions Part II” and Sade’s “Is It A Crime?” are pretty self-explanatory. Others, like Atlantic Starr’s “Secret Lovers,” might require a little background info. (Giuliani once married his second cousin).

Without further ado, here's Giuliani's "lost" song list for "The Masked Singer." Enjoy!

Related posts:

Trump channels inner clown with ‘racist’ claim against Black prosecutors

TikTokers devise perfect plan to troll Virginia’s GOP governor

3 words wholly undermine Republican hysteria over Biden’s SCOTUS pledge

Head over to The ReidOut Blog for more.