N.C. Republican reportedly floats ban on science, history in elementary schools

North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson, a Republican, may well be the most bigoted official in the United States with the least name recognition.

In May, Robinson claimed God intended men to lead society, citing the Bible's reference to David — "not Davita" — being sent to face off against Goliath. He’s called homosexuality and the transgender experience “filth.” He’s suggested people who think Christianity shouldn’t dictate U.S. law should leave the country. He claimed an “agnostic Jew” and “satanic Marxist” created the movie "Black Panther" to pull “shekels” out of Black people's pockets. And he’s threatened to fill government officials “with some led” using an AR-15 if the government “gets too big for its britches.”

He’s a full-on extremist. And he reportedly has a new, ludicrous belief to share with the masses: Science and history shouldn’t be taught to students until they reach sixth grade.

First through fifth grades "don’t need to be teaching social studies,” he wrote, according to local NBC affiliate WRAL-TV, which obtained an advanced copy of his upcoming book. “We don’t need to be teaching science. We surely don’t need to be talking about equity and social justice.”

That wasn't the only red flag in "We Are the Majority: The Life and Passions of a Patriot,” which is slated for release on Sept. 13. Robinson, who reportedly wrote that he's preparing for a run for governor in 2024, also called for the elimination of the state's board of education.

Robinson's reported ideas about education showcase the logical endpoint of the Republican Party’s assault on lessons about social inequality: an eagerness to keep children stupid.

Robinson said flatly what most fact-averse conservatives won’t admit about their education crusade: They fear accurate history lessons that could inevitably lead to discussions about systemic disparities. And they fear discussions about science, which may undermine the fundamentalist Christian beliefs at the heart of the conservative movement.

It won’t surprise you to learn that Robinson is being touted as a rising star within the GOP, evident by the fact he was asked to speak at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Texas earlier this month. His remarks about history and science are a window into why he’s garnered attention from fellow conservatives.

He’s an eager participant in their mission to keep America ignorant.

