Kim Potter sentenced to 24 months for Daunte Wright killing

Kim Potter, the former police officer convicted in the death of Daunte Wright during a traffic stop in April 2021, was sentenced to 16 months in prison on Friday.

Judge Regina Chu handed down a sentence of 24 months, with 16 months served in prison. The rest of the sentence will be served under supervised release. Potter must also pay a $1,000 fine.

In December, a jury found Potter, who worked for the Brooklyn Center Police Department in Minnesota, guilty of first- and second-degree manslaughter.

During the trial, Potter's team alleged Wright was responsible for his own death. To refresh your memory: authorities said they pulled Wright over for using an illegal air freshener and then discovered he had an outstanding warrant. Wright tried to drive off as the officers attempted to arrest him, at which point Potter shot and killed him. She testified that she mistakenly drew her gun instead of her Taser.

Defense attorney Earl Gray told the court that Wright "caused his own death." But the jury didn’t buy it.

In this screen grab, former Brooklyn Center police officer Kim Potter testifies in court on Dec. 17, 2021 at the Hennepin County District Court in Minneapolis. Court TV / AP, Pool, File

Potter’s defense team requested she be given a light sentence, possibly only probation. But prosecutors said her deadly actions warranted a more stringent punishment. The state requested Potter be given 86 months of prison time, the presumptive sentence for offenders who, like Potter, haven’t previously committed a crime.

“It must always be remembered first and foremost that this case is about the death of Daunte Wright. Daunte Wright was a living, breathing human being, who loved, and was loved by his family and friends,” Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison wrote in a sentencing memo filed on Tuesday, adding that “the presumptive sentence reflects the seriousness of the loss of his life.” He said imposing a lighter sentence “would fail to take into account Daunte Wright’s death and the jury’s finding that Defendant Potter committed first-degree manslaughter.”

Potter’s criminal conviction was unusual given the documented history of police officers in the U.S. evading punishment for inflicting violence on Black victims. Her case challenged the jury’s willingness to accept an officer’s pretense for violence. Although the problem of anti-Black police brutality existed before Potter, and continues after her conviction, the rarity of police accountability has given her case outsize importance to activists and observers looking for racial justice.