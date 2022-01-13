McCarthy’s Jan. 6 obstruction should be a wake-up call for Dems on voting rights bill

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy refuses to cooperate with the Jan. 6 select committee’s investigation — and you can sense from his latest remarks that he takes comfort in knowing he could be overseeing the probe in less than a year.

“This committee is not conducting a legitimate investigation,” McCarthy, R-Calif., said in a statement Wednesday. “The committee’s only objective is to attempt to damage its political opponents — acting like the Democrat Congressional Campaign Committee one day and the DOJ the next.”

In fact, the committee told McCarthy in a letter that it wants to ask about several Jan. 6-related issues, including conversations he had with then-President Donald Trump “before, during and after the violent January 6th attack."

McCarthy's claims about an illegitimate inquiry are false, but that statement might not matter if, come November, he’s using them to thwart or manipulate investigations centered on his alleged involvement or knowledge of an insurrection.

And that’s just one clear example of the way actively backing voting rights can deter extremist behavior. Had voter protections been passed to counter conservative voter suppression efforts, Republicans would feel less confident about winning back the House in November, and we might not be seeing the level of defiance we’ve seen from several Trump sycophants, including McCarthy.

Those are the stakes for all Americans invested in democracy. And there’s no question they expose conservative Democrats — like Sens. Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema — who have refused to enact voting rights law on the premise that bypassing the filibuster to do so would undermine American democracy.

The Jan. 6 attack and the GOP's apathy toward it has undermined American democracy severely. The debasing continues when Republicans obstruct the Jan. 6 investigation, self-assured that their colleagues across the aisle won’t do anything to stop their power grab.

