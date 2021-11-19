McCarthy 'filibuster' gets absolutely roasted. Read some of the best reactions.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s effort to delay passage of Democrats’ Build Back Better Act was effectively useless. Democrats returned to the House floor not long after the California Republican delivered his eight-hour speech late Thursday into Friday morning.

His meandering speech was difficult to watch — even by filibusters’ standards. When he wasn’t rambling about Tesla prices, he was regurgitating rote conservative talking points.

“Inflation is at a 31 percent high, gas prices, Thanksgiving, a border that in a few months breaks every record of the last three years combined,” McCarthy said at one point, described hilariously by The New York Times as a “Mad Libs of Republican attacks.”

As it unfolded, McCarthy’s speech quickly became a roasting session among Democrats. Here are some of the best tweets.

There was Rep. Adam Schiff of California. This one is funny because of how frank it is.

Rep. Don Beyer of Virginia stayed committed to the bit, explaining key milestones throughout the night and into the morning.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York had a theory on the contents of McCarthy’s binder.

Rep. Cori Bush of Missouri was doing the people’s work.

"The Office" references always win.

Rep. Jamie Raskin of Maryland was not the least bit impressed.

Rep. Grace Meng of New York essentially said, “Get to the point already, Kev.”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of California put “Is Kevin McCarthy OK?” on official letterhead.