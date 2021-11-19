Harris to hold presidential power while Biden undergoes routine colonoscopy

President Joe Biden will briefly transfer power to Vice President Kamala Harris on Friday while he is under anesthesia for a routine colonoscopy, according to the White House.

“The Vice President will work from her office in the West Wing during this time,” press secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement Friday morning. She noted that when President George W. Bush underwent the same procedure in 2002 and 2007, power was transferred to Vice President Dick Cheney.

I feel much, much safer in this Biden-Harris scenario, I must say.

And there’s some history being made, as well. When she briefly assumes presidential powers Friday, Harris will be the first woman to do so.

The White House has said it will publicly share a summary of the 78-year-old Biden’s annual physical later on Friday.

