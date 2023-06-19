Kamala Harris is heading to 'The ReidOut.' The timing is perfect.

In case you missed last week's announcement on "The ReidOut," Joy Reid is slated to interview Vice President Kamala Harris on the show this Tuesday.

Check out a clip of the announcement here:

As Joy referenced in the clip, Harris’ appearance on "The ReidOut" could not be more timely with the one-year anniversary of the Supreme Court’s decision to strike down the constitutional right to abortion coming up on June 24. It will be an opportunity for Joy to ask the vice president to assess the current landscape when it comes to abortion access, which is essentially a hodgepodge of states with abortion laws ranging from draconian to permissive. The interview will also provide space for Harris to express the Biden administration’s plan to shore up abortion rights nationwide.

But it’s safe to expect the interview to broach broader issues pertaining to pregnancy as well, like maternal health. On Thursday, Harris tweeted about Tori Bowie, a Black Olympian who died while in labor last month. In the wake of her death, many Black women have spoken out about systemic racism in the medical field that makes Black women more likely to die or face complications during childbirth than their white peers.

With Republican officials nationwide trying to tamp down on abortion access, and offering little-to-nothing in terms of improved health care, conversations around maternal mortality and forced birth after the fall of Roe v. Wade are inseparable.

Tuesday will be a historic interview between two women — two Black women — who can speak with authority about the right wing's assault on bodily autonomy. Stay tuned!