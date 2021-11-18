Oklahoma is preparing to defy its parole board and kill Julius Jones

Just hours before the scheduled execution of Julius Jones, a 41-year-old Black man convicted of a murder he says he didn’t commit, Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt still hasn’t said whether he’ll commute the death sentence, as activists have urged.

Jones was found guilty and sentenced to death in 2002 for the murder of Oklahoma businessman Paul Howell. Jones, who has always maintained his innocence, and his supporters have pointed to deep flaws in the trial as reason for Stitt, a Republican, to commute his sentence to life in prison.

Specifically, they point to Jones’ defense attorneys’ neglecting to question family members during the trial who claimed they were eating dinner with Jones at the time of the murder. What’s more, prosecutors relied too heavily on testimony from a co-defendant who was given a lighter sentence for his involvement in the same murder, according to Jones.

Supporters of Julius Jones march to the offices of the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board on Feb. 25 in Oklahoma City, where they presented a petition with over 6.2 million signatures calling for Jones' death sentence to be commuted. Sue Ogrocki / AP

“This is not about hatred. This is about the truth,” Jones said during his clemency hearing this month. “And the truth is that I did not shoot that man.”

Oklahoma’s Pardon and Parole Board recommended that Jones’ sentence be commuted to life in prison on two separate occasions — once in September and again this month.

“I continue to believe there is still doubt in this case,” board member Kelly Doyle said after the second vote.

On Tuesday’s episode of “The ReidOut,” Jones’ mother, Madeline Davis-Jones, told Joy that Julius still has faith in the justice system.

“He’s just trusting and believing in the system and in the Lord,” she said, “just believing that the truth will set him free.”

Related posts:

It’s past time for Biden to explain why he’s supporting this cruel anti-science policy

An alarming amount of stuff in your house could be used to spy on you

Staggering racism of defense attorney in Ahmaud Arbery trial on full display

Head over to The ReidOut Blog for more.